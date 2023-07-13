Virgin Galactic Plans Its Next Commercial Flight To The Edge Of Space For August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August for its next flight to the edge of space.

The company announced Thursday that the window for the commercial flight from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert will open Aug. 10.

This flight is expected to include ticket holders who have been waiting for years for their chance at weightlessness aboard the space tourism company’s rocket-powered plane.

Virgin Galactic is expected next week to release more details about who will be on board.

Hundreds of people have purchased tickets over the years, including celebrities, scientists and entrepreneurs from around the world.