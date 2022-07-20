      Weather Alert

Violent Crime, Murders Increasing In Washington State

Jul 20, 2022 @ 4:24pm
SEATTLE (AP) – The number of murders, robberies, serious assaults and other violent crimes rose significantly in Washington last year while the number of officers available to respond to them continued to plummet.

That’s according to an annual report released Wednesday by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

It found violent crime overall increased 12.3%, and that the number of murders – 325 – was the most since the the association started tracking the data in 1980.

Meanwhile the organization’s executive director, Steve Strachan, says there were 495 fewer police employed in the state, which already had the nation’s fewest officers per capita.

