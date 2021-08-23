Violence And Gunfire Sunday Afternoon In Portland

Portland, Ore. — At least one person was arrested after appearing to fire several shots into a group of people in Downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. Video from the incident posted to social media shows the person firing a handgun from behind a garbage box.
Active shooter in Downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/xmjfGyrANm
— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 23, 2021
The man believed to be the shooter was arrested a short time later. It’s not clear if anyone was hit by gunfire however there are several posts on social media showing bullet holes in cars.
Earlier in the day, two different groups clashed in the Parkrose neighborhood. Reporter Zane Sparling from the Portland Tribune was on NE 122nd Ave when fighting broke out between members of Antifa and the Proud Boys.
The fighting began after a few counter-protesters walked into the shuttered K-Mart parking lot in East Portland where Proud Boys had gathered.
Two columns clashes on street in 122nd Avenue with large amount of fireworks, pepper spray and airsoft guns deployed pic.twitter.com/sB1aKl5rHf
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 22, 2021
It’s unknown if any arrests were made in this incident.
Friday, Portland Police issued a press release from Chief Chuck Lovell saying “You should not expect to see police officers standing in the middle of the crowd trying to keep people apart. People should keep themselves apart and avoid physical confrontation.”
Portland Police issued the following statement about 7:30 pm Sunday night:
Some individuals committed acts of violence and property destruction both in downtown Portland and in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood after some people physically challenged each other.
On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 12:30p.m., demonstrators started gathering in the area of Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park downtown. As the crowd grew, Portland Police observed aggressive behavior toward others in the area. By about 2:30 p.m., several hundred people had gathered at the location.
By 1:30 p.m., a group of people had gathered in a parking lot at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. At about 4:00 p.m., a small number of people came together and committed acts of violence and destruction at the Northeast Portland location. People were lighting fireworks and dispersing chemical spray, as well as firing what appeared to be paintball and/or airsoft guns. Some property destruction was observed. Most of the involved individuals have left the area.
There were no immediate arrests, but detectives are reviewing evidence to determine whether charges can be brought for any criminal activity. As stated before today’s events, officers were not deployed to stand in between individuals intent on confronting one another. But that does not mean the crimes committed will not be addressed. Arrests do not always happen in the moment. As in past such events, we are conducting follow-up investigations, gathering evidence, and will make arrests when probable cause exists that specific persons committed crimes. Just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later.
Portland Police Bureau is asking for help identifying victims and witnesses in the following manner:
-If you were a victim of a violent crime, please make a police report by calling the police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333. Please reference case number 21-681328.
-If you were a victim of a non-violent crime (such as vandalism), go to www.portlandpolice.com/cor. Please reference case number 21-681328.
-If you witnessed a crime or have evidence of a crime, including videos and photos, submit those at [email protected]. Please reference case number 21-681328.
“While it’s disappointing that some people chose to engage violently, I am grateful for those who exercised their rights peacefully and without committing crimes,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “I also thank the Portland Police personnel who came in to work today on their day off, and those who were responding to calls for service citywide.”
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.