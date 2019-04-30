Villebois Fire Intentional

Wilsonville, Ore— Investigators have determined the fire was “incendiary.” Legally, this means it was ignited by a person under circumstances in which it should not have been ignited.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The fire has NOT been determined to be “arson.” “Arson” refers to a crime in which a fire or explosion was set maliciously, intentionally, or recklessly. Many details of the blaze — including intent — have NOT been determined at this time.

Officials estimate damage from the fire at $10 million.Investigators are working to identify a possible witness to the Wilsonville fire — a young adult male with a skateboard who was photographed filming the blaze with his phone camera. he looks to be in his late teens or early 20’s. He has light brown hair wearing black tennis shoes blue jeans a plaid shirt under a black hoodie.

Anyone who can help us identify this witness is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 19-007264.