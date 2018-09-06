Vigor Industrial Will Choose Portland Or Seattle For Billion Dollar Job

Portland, Or. – Portland based shipbuilder Vigor Industrial has landed a billion dollar U.S. Army contract to build three dozen landing craft. Oregonlive reports the prototype is being built in Seattle. The company will decide within the next 60 days whether the production line will be located in Portland or Seattle. The company tells Oregonlive in a written statement the economic incentives will be the deciding factor.

The contract means up to 300 good paying jobs that could last for 10 years. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has written the company a letter that says the city will provide valuable perks. Oregonlive says the city’s economic development agency is working with PCC to provide a training program for aluminum welders the project will require.