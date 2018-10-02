Vigil Held For Victim As Police Search For Shooter

Washington County, Oregon – Family and friends are mourning the death of a young man who shot and killed at a house party in Rock Creek. A candlelight vigil was held last night for Fermin Alonso Alonso. The 18-year-old was at a large party over the weekend at a rented Airbnb house near West Union and 185th in Rock Creek. A fight broke out and moments later he was gunned down. Washington County Deputies tell KGW the shooter got away. Deputies would like to speak with anyone who attended the party or has knowledge of the people there. They are urging anyone with information to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Alonso Alonso went to Glencoe High School.