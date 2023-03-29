Victims In Portland Triple Murder Identified

Portland, Ore. — The three victims in Saturday’s shooting in the Portsmouth Neighborhood have been identified as Eskender Tamra, 17, Babu Daudi, 19, and Patrick D. Johnson Jr., 20, all from Portland. The families of Tamra and Daudi have provided photos for public release. The victims’ families have been notified of their tragic loss and are requesting privacy at this time.

Autopsies conducted by the medical examiner have confirmed that all three victims died from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jason Koenig at [email protected] or 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at [email protected] or 503-823-0466, referencing case #23-77440.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit, along with the Enhanced Community Safety Team, Focused Intervention Team, Crisis Response Team, and Forensic Evidence Division, responded to the scene of the shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court.

The suspect or suspects remain at large, and no arrests have been made yet. During the investigation, North Foss Avenue is closed between North Houghton Street and North Willis Boulevard.

Chief Chuck Lovell, who also responded to the scene, emphasized, “This shooting in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood is another tragic example of how gun violence can affect our community terribly. I encourage anyone who has information about this shooting to reach out to our detectives.”

Additional information will be released only at the direction of investigators.