Victims Identified In Triple Fatal Marion County Crash

Marion County, Oregon – Two of the three victims killed in a Marion county crash Monday night have been identified. They are 24-year-old Daniel O’Neal and 23-year-old Amanda Salmon. The name of the third person who died at the scene will be released once their family is notified. State Police Captain Tim Fox says five people were inside the GMC when it went off Highway 22, and hit several trees. Police say speed and alcohol may be involved. The two people who survived are 31-year-old David Trimble and 34-year-old Brandon Mims.

Read more from Oregon State Police:

UPDATE – SPEED AND ALCOHOL BEING INVESTIGATED IN TRIPLE FATALITY CRASH NEAR GATES – MARION COUNTY

Operator of the GMC Envoy has been identified as David Trimble (31) from Lebanon, OR. transported to hospital with serious injuries.

PASSENGERS:

Brandon Mims (34) Lebanon, OR. transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Daniel Oneal (24) Foster, OR. sustained fatal injuries and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Amanda Salmon (23) Lebanon, OR. sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the last passenger will not be released until notification to family can be confirmed.

On Monday, October 1, 2018 at approximately 6:42 pm, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 35.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2004 GMC Envoy carrying five occupants, was traveling westbound on Hwy 22E when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.

Driver and one passenger were transported with serious injuries to local hospitals.

Two occupants were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. A third occupant remained in the vehicle and was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hwy 22E was completely closed for approximately 2.5 hours following the crash before the eastbound lane was opened.

OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Gates Fire, Lyons EMS and ODOT.

This in an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.