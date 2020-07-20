Victims Identified In High Speed Crash That Burst Into Flames
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed when their car crashed at high speeds and erupted into flames in Northeast Portland on Saturday night.
The victims are identified as 34-year-old Camile Bailey and 13-year-old Udell Peterson. They are the 23rd and 24th traffic fatalities in Portland this year.
The crash happened just after 6:00pm on Northeast Lombard near 42nd Avenue. Police say the driver was speeding westbound on Lombard and lost control. They crossed over the center line and crashed into an empty truck and fifth-wheel trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
The vehicle caught fire and the driver and passenger could not get out.