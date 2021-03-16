Victim’s Families Talk About Their Experience With Oregon’s New Lenient Sentencing Rules
Kristin (Kris) Schumacher, who’s brother was murdered, and Deena Nordstrom, who’s daughter Kaylee were severely injured when Kyle Snook allegedly drove through a crowd of people.
Since Snook was a legally a minor at the time, due to the fact he was 2.5 months shy of his 18th birthday he is being charged as a juvenile now, and if he’s found guilty, the maximum sentence he can receive under Oregon’s new ridiculous rules will see him released in just a few short years on his 25th birthday.
Snook faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault, driving while under the influence and reckless driving.
You can read the news story here: https://tdn.com/news/local/teen-may-face-trial-in-adult-court-for-fatal-hit-and-run-case/article_a69d4538-3d1d-55cb-86a6-3a3a904c3efd.html
To listen to the emotional interviews with these brave family members, listen below:
