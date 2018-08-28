Victim Speaks Out After ‘Hate Crime’ Attack

Portland, Or — A 33-year-old man is in jail charged with a hate crime after police say he threatened to kill a woman in downtown Portland. Janet Mack was walking on Southwest Columbia near 12th Avenue Monday afternoon when someone started yelling racial slurs. Janet is black. She tells KGW she turned around to see who the man was yelling it. She says the suspect 33-year-old Joshua Castillo had a knife and was threatening her, so she ran, fearing for her life. Officers arrested Joshua Castillo, he’s now facing multiple charges.

Read more from Portland Police:

On Monday, August 27, 2018, at 12:58 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 1200 block of Southwest Columbia Street on the report of a man threatening a person with a knife.

Officers arrived in the area and learned a man approached a woman, made threatening statements that included derogatory terms to describe the woman’s race and brandished a knife. The officer broadcast the description of the suspect to responding officers. As officers searched the area, they located a man that matched the suspect’s description near Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Main Street. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, officers located and seized a knife that was believed to have been displayed by the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joshua M. Castillo. Castillo was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Intimidation in the Second Degree, Menacing, and Trespass in the Second Degree.

The Bureau investigates all reports of bias-motivated crimes and encourages any member of our community who is the victim of such a crime to contact law enforcement. Under Oregon law, bias crimes are defined as any criminal act that targets a victim based on the suspect’s perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or national origin. Detectives work to determine whether or not bias elements are present during the reported crime that align with Oregon law as defined in the Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS):

* ORS 166.165 – Intimidation in the First Degree – https://www.oregonlaws.org/ ors/166.165

* ORS 166.155 – Intimidation in the Second Degree – https://www.oregonlaws.org/ ors/166.155

If you have been the victim of a bias crime assault or you are witnessing one, immediately call 9-1-1. If you have been the victim of a different bias crime and the suspect is no longer present, such as vandalism or graffiti, please call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

To learn more about bias crime investigations and reported bias/hate crime statistics within the City of Portland, please visit https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/77066

Additionally, the City of Portland is a partner in Portland United Against Hate, which is a community initiated partnership of Community Based Organizations, Neighborhood Associations, concerned communities and the City. To learn more, please visit https://www.portlandoregon. gov/oni/72583