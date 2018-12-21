Victim Speaks After Random Stabbing In Bethany

Washington County, Oregon- A Washington County man is speaking out after being randomly stabbed in the back by a stranger outside of a Starbucks in Bethany. 53-year-old Long Nguyen tells News Partner KGW his thick leather jacket he was wearing really helped him against the attack. Nguyen will be okay, he even tried to chase after the suspect who ran away at first. Police caught the suspect 19-year-old Tristan Mann about half a mile away at his home.
He faces several charges. But it’s still unclear why the suspect stabbed him.
Read more from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office:
On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at 9:34 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was at the Sheriff’s Office Bethany Precinct when he was approached by a man. The man told the deputy that an unknown person stabbed him in the back while he was sitting outside the Bethany Starbucks. The Bethany Starbucks is located a block away from the Sheriff’s Bethany Precinct.
The deputy rendered medical attention to the man until Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue arrived. The man was treated and released at the scene. The deputy relayed the description to deputies who conducted a thorough search of the area. As Sheriff’s deputies continued their investigation, a K9 tracked to a neighborhood directly north of the Bethany Shopping Center. The suspect was not located. It is believed the two men did not know each other.
Deputies were able to obtain security footage from surrounding buisnesses along with additional evidence that led them to believe 19-year-old, Tristan Mann was responsible for the stabbing. Deputies converged on Mr. Mann’s residence in the 15200 block of NW Decater Way, which is very close to where the earlier K9 track concluded. At about 10:58 p.m., Mr. Mann surrendered at his residence and was arrested without further incident.
Sheriff’s deputies seized a knife and other evidence believed to be used in the stabbing. Tristan Shay Mann (photo inset) was lodged in the Washington County jail. He is charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He is held on $250,000 bail. He is due in court at the LEC at 3:00 p.m. Thursday