Victim Speaks After Random Stabbing In Bethany

Washington County, Oregon- A Washington County man is speaking out after being randomly stabbed in the back by a stranger outside of a Starbucks in Bethany. 53-year-old Long Nguyen tells News Partner KGW his thick leather jacket he was wearing really helped him against the attack. Nguyen will be okay, he even tried to chase after the suspect who ran away at first. Police caught the suspect 19-year-old Tristan Mann about half a mile away at his home.

He faces several charges. But it’s still unclear why the suspect stabbed him.

