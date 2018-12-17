Victim Speaks After Former Deputy Sentenced For Sex Abuse

Multnomah County, Oregon – For the first time a woman who was sexually abused by a former Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy is speaking out. Dwight Richey was sentenced on Friday. But a plea deal will keep him out of jail, and he won’t have to register as a sex offender. The victim who wants to remain anonymous, tells KGW she is taking her power back from Richey.

Richey was sentenced to three years of probation as part of a plea deal.

Read more from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office:

Allegations of misconduct are serious matters for public safety agencies. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) holds our uniformed members to a higher standard because of the inherent responsibility bestowed upon them. First and foremost, the Sheriff’s Office appreciates how difficult it was for the victim in this incident to come forward and report these allegations. We understand the significant emotional and physical pain that comes with abuse and victimization, and we hope this investigation helps the victim begin the healing process.

The allegations of misconduct against Dwight Richey are serious and complex. The allegations were reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) although they occurred in Multnomah County. Once MCSO was advised of the allegations, MCSO in consultation with WCSO, determined that WCSO should be the lead investigators in the case. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office requested the Oregon Department of Justice act as the Special Prosecutor to maximize objectivity and prevent any potential conflicts of interest. We would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Justice for their thorough investigation and objective review of these allegations.

The Sheriff’s Office cooperated with the investigators throughout the investigation. This included the timing of placing Mr. Richey on paid administrative leave, so as to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation.

On July 25th, 2018, we were notified that after careful review of the relevant facts, a Multnomah County Grand Jury:

Returned an indictment charging Mr. Richey with three counts of Sex Abuse II, five counts of Sex Abuse III and one count of Harassment.

Based on the decision of the Grand Jury to indict Mr. Richey, MCSO has placed Mr. Richey on unpaid administrative leave, which is standard practice. Depending on the outcome of the criminal proceedings MCSO will initiate an administrative investigation.

In order to maintain the integrity of the criminal case and the administrative investigation, no additional information will be available at this time.