Victim Shot While Filling Up Gas Tank In SE Portland

Oct 16, 2020 @ 6:47am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at Southeast 82nd and Foster Road just after 10:00 on Thursday night.

Police say the victim was filling up their gas tank at the Shell station when someone drove through the parking lot and shot at them.  A bullet grazed the victim’s ankle and hit their car along with a gas pump.

Injuries are said to be minor.  The victim was not taken to the hospital.

The suspect took off in a silver Subaru sedan.

This is the third shooting in the Lents area and the second shooting at the intersection of SE 82nd and Foster in the last month.

