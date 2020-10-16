Victim Shot While Filling Up Gas Tank In SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at Southeast 82nd and Foster Road just after 10:00 on Thursday night.
Police say the victim was filling up their gas tank at the Shell station when someone drove through the parking lot and shot at them. A bullet grazed the victim’s ankle and hit their car along with a gas pump.
Injuries are said to be minor. The victim was not taken to the hospital.
The suspect took off in a silver Subaru sedan.
This is the third shooting in the Lents area and the second shooting at the intersection of SE 82nd and Foster in the last month.