Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
SILVERTON, Ore. — A 17-year-old girl has died one week after being injured during a kidnapping in Marion County that ended in a shootout involving the suspect and police following a chase.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect shot a man in Gervais late on the afternoon of May 12th, kidnapped the teen and left in a vehicle.
A deputy located the truck that the suspect and victim were in. Authorities say 20-year-old Kenneth Peden III of Woodburn fired multiple rounds at officers while fleeing throughout the city of Silverton. More gunshots were fired when the vehicle stopped on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road NE. Several police cars were hit, but the officers and deputy involved were not injured.
Peden was arrested for two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping, fleeing and attempting to elude by vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment this Thursday.
The female passenger with life-threatening injuries was flown by Life Flight from the scene. She has not been identified. Investigators have not said if she was injured in the kidnapping or shootout.
The shooting victim is identified as 22-year-old Arik Reed of Gervais.
The law enforcement members involved are identified as Officer J.J. Lamoreaux and Officer Braden Anderson with the Silverton Police Department, and Deputy Ron Cereghino of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They are on administrative leave while Oregon State Police investigates the shooting.