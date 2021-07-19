      Weather Alert

Victim Killed In Downtown Portland Mass Shooting Is Identified

Jul 19, 2021 @ 3:20pm
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Monday identified the young woman who was shot and killed in downtown Portland early Saturday morning in a mass drive-by shooting that wounded six other people.

The shooting happened near Southwest 3rd and Oak just after 2:00am.

18-year-old Makayla Harris died at the hospital.

Makayla Harris, 18.

Her family on Facebook says she was the youngest of six siblings and had just graduated from Grant High School.

Investigators are not sure who was the target and are still looking for information on suspects.  It’s believed that some witnesses may have left the scene without talking to police.

