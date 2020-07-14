      Weather Alert

Victim Identified In SW Portland Murder

Jul 14, 2020 @ 6:01am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who was shot and killed in Southwest Portland on the night of Thursday, July 9th has been identified.  Officers found 28-year-old Dominique Marcel Dunn (pictured left) wounded on Southwest Barbur Boulevard near Multnomah around 8:15pm.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and ruled the case homicide.

25-year-old Jordan Clark (right) was arrested for Murder II.

Detectives say misinformation has been circulating about this case.  Multiple witnesses have been interviewed and there’s no information to support that race was a factor.  Anyone with tips or information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police.

TAGS
Barbur Blvd. Dominique Marcel Dunn Homicide Jordan Clark murder Portland Shooting SW Portland
