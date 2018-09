Portland, Ore. — A 28-year-old from Portland is identified as the person found dead inside a burned-out car this week.

Medical examiners made a positive I.D. for Andrew P. Hathaway.

Portland Fire and Rescue found Hathaway’s body inside the charred remains of a white 2003 Chevy Impala along North Marine Drive.

PPB says they made the discovery at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Hathaway died of “homicide violence” and that a murder investigation is ongoing.