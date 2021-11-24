Victim Found Dead After Calling 911 Identified, Felon Arrested For Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — The woman who was found dead after calling 911 on Sunday afternoon saying she was being held hostage in an apartment has been identified as 29-year-old Mariela Rocha.
Davonte Donahue, a 29-year-old felon, is accused of firing at police through the door of an apartment near Southeast 171st and Division on Sunday afternoon when they came knocking.
The Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded. SERT officers were shot as they began breaking windows in order to deploy a chemical agent force the man into surrendering. They were able to breach a barricaded door to get a robot inside and watched Donahue crawling around on his hands and knees before barricading himself in another room.
Nearly 10 hours after the standoff began, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of Monday. Donahue is facing charges including murder, attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.