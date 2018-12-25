In Brief: Vice is — it contends — a mostly accurate biography of the political life of former vice president Dick Cheney. How accurate is up for debate. It is, accurate or not, quite entertaining.



Vice is a biopic about former the life of former vice president Dick Cheney. It is done by writer-director Adam McKay. He did the award-winning film, The Big Short. It got noticed for McKay’s writing and is a wonderful expose on the cause of the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. Vice follows Cheney from a party animal tossed out of Yale for too much boozing to the height of power. The film contends it is Cheney who ran the presidency during the George W. Bush administration and not Bush.

It also says Cheney assumed the president — via Article II of the U.S. Constitution — can just do anything he wants and using that philosophy, went about the business of doing conservative government things with impunity.

McKay has all of the major players from Cheney’s life involved in the movie. They range from those who wielded power in the 1970s to the end of W’s administration and go from George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford to Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell.

To start with McKay does a brilliant job of casting. Christian Bale gained a ton of weight at looks astonishingly like the former vice president. The other cast members do equally mind-boggling transformations.

The best of the bunch — even topping Bale — is Sam Rockwell’s George W. Bush. Though his face is a little too skinny and his body more angular, Rockwell — an actor who always makes whatever movie he’s in, better — nails Bush’s looks, voice and mannerisms.

He very well could add another supporting actor Golden Globe, Oscar and other awards to those he won for a his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Steve Carell is also quite good as Cheney buddy and former Bush defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Again, the look, mannerisms and all are perfect.

Others? Amy Adams is amazing as Cheney’s wife Lynne and Tyler Perry does a spot on Colin Powell.

Vice got six Golden Globe nominations with three of them being for Bale, Adams and Rockwell. Other awards groups are handing out similar nods.

So far we’ve established that everyone in McKay’s movie is transformed into the characters they play. They’re also all — especially Bale, Adams, Rockwell and Carell — very, very good actors. So not only do they pull off their character’s looks, voices and mannerisms, but their acting is amazing.

Considering the gravity of much of the content, McKay’s script shouldn’t be laugh out loud funny. McKay contends Vice really isn’t a comedy. However — damn — it is very, very funny. Humor is one thing. Truth is totally different. McKay contends he did a lot of research — emphasis here on the word, LOT. It has been reported that he even hired reporters to contact reporters who covered Cheney over the years.

That’s all well and good but did the truth actually end up in the script? He claims — as noted earlier — that this is as close to the truth as he could find. But McKay is obviously liberal and biased. And then there’s the question of the possible bias of the reporters who questioned the reporters.

You can take that line of logic from there.

Before you have a cow and start ranting that I’m a frothing conservative, I’m neither liberal nor conservative. My liberal friends will tell you my politics range from moderate conservative to being a rabid supporter of Donald Trump. My conservative friends are convinced I’m a flaming liberal with Bernie Sanders-like progressive leanings.

I’m neither and am issue-oriented and pretty open-minded.

Unfortunately, you can’t watch Vice — nor review it — without having to get political. So here’s my problem. I spent a lot of time researching the film and found exactly what I thought I’d find. Some of writer-director Adam McKay’s movie is probably true. Some of it is pure speculation.

It is the pure speculation that is a worry, and why I hate having to review movies with political overtones. While Vice isn’t close to as skewed as — let’s say — a Michael Moore documentary, or any of the anti-Trump documentaries of late, it is one-sided and that side is to the left.

And rather than do their own research, today’s younger audiences — or those biased to the left themselves — are going to buy McKay’s movie as gospel. Conservatives won’t even give it a shot. I find both scenarios sad. And that leads to my bottom-line.

Vice is — even if deemed a fairytale by conservatives — a lot of fun and the acting alone makes this one worth the price of the ticket.

Director: Adam McKay

Stars: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Tyler Perry, Alison Pill, Eddie Marsan, Justin Kirk, LisaGay Hamilton, Bill Camp, Lily Rabe, Matthew Jacobs, John Hillner

Rated R for language and mature themes. This is a laugh-out-loud political flick. Hard core conservatives ought to skip it. Whether it’s all true or not, this one is a blast from start to finish. Give it a 4 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



