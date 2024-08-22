Veteran’s Organization Wins $1000 in Positively Portland Campaign

We have another $1000 winner for Positively Portland from Dick Hannah Believe in Nice. Veterans Back 40 Adventure is run by Jonathan Williams, an instructor at Portland Community College. It works to acclimate service members back into private life, and to bring awareness to the high rate of veteran and active-duty military suicides.

KXL’s Veronica Carter, and Danny Dwyer from our sister station 98.7 THE BULL, called Williams to let him know Veterans Back 40 is this month’s winner. Williams is U.S. Army Veteran, Diesel Instructor & Department Chair of Diesel Service Technology program at Portland Community College, and his son Jared Williams has been in the military for over a dozen years.

Veterans Back 40 was nominated for our Positively Portland campaign and because they won they get a donation of one thousand dollars from Dick Hanna Dealerships. You can nominate someone at the top of our website and you can hear more here: