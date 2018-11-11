Veterans Day: Welcome Home And Thank You For Your Service

Thousands turned out Saturday in Albany for the largest Veteran’s Day parade east of the Mississippi. At least EIGHT-THOUSAND-people were actually IN the parade…with thousands more lining the parade route. Veterans of all ages came out. The Patriot Guard Riders led about 450-motorcyclists to start off the event. The Albany parade…now in its 67th year…is the THIRD largest in the whole country.

INK-SICK will be doing free tattoos for vets today from NOON-to-SIX. You must have your military I-D or your State I-D…and your discharge from active duty form to show your proof of service.

If you’re a Vet and want a Pet…THIS is the weekend to do so. In honor of Veterans Day, the Oregon Humane Society is cutting adoption fees in half for those who have served…or are still currently serving. As of today…there are close to 200 pets waiting for home…That includes dogs, cats, hamsters, and chinchillas.