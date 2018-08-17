Veteran With Traumatic Brain Injury Goes Missing

Albany, Ore. — Albany Police and the family of 46 year old Justin Sitton of Albany are seeking the public’s assistance in finding him.

Justin has been missing since August 6, 2018.

Justin, who is a military veteran, suffers from a Traumatic Brain Injury, and is usually found near his downtown Albany apartment.

He does not drive, but is physically mobile.

He stands about 6′ 0″ tall and 190 pounds, and his head was shaved bald when last seen.

If you have information pertaining to Justin and his whereabouts, please contact the Albany Police Department at (541)917-7680.