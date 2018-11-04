‘Very close’ Senate races ‘in states Trump won big’ is sea change: Dem Senate campaign chair
By Political News
|
Nov 4, 2018 @ 7:59 AM

Astrid Riecken/Getty Images(NEW YORK) —  The Democrat leading his party’s campaign efforts for the Senate said the fact that there are some “very close races” in states where President Donald Trump “won big” is a sea change.

“Let me just say that the fact that we still have a narrow path to a majority [in the Senate] is a sea change from where we were 18 months ago,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday.

“These are some very close races and of course, they’re in states Donald Trump won big, and it’s a testament to these [Democratic] candidates that they’re so focused on what matters to people in their state,” Van Hollen said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Democrat enthusiasm is there’ in midterms, but ‘Republicans have been matching’: RNC chair It’s Democrats +8 in likely voter preference, with Trump and health care on center stage Trump tweets about a Kavanaugh accuser referred to Justice Department by Republican Senator for making up claims Obama heads to Florida for last campaign push before midterm elections Trump admits Republicans could lose the House at rally Court ruling requires Trump Organization to turn over hotel records
Comments