Verdict Reached In Parkland School Shooter Case

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz stands with Assistant Public Defender Nawal Bashimam (L) and sentence mitigation specialist Kate O'Shea as jurors leave the courtroom to begin deliberations in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on October. 12, 2022. - Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, planned and carried out a "systematic massacre," a prosecutor arguing for the death penalty said Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Beth Bennett / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AMY BETH BENNETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Fort Lauderdale, FL) — A verdict has been reached in the case of the Parkland, Florida, school shooter. Prosecutors wanted Nikolas Cruz to get the death penalty. Cruz’s attorneys asked jurors to show mercy and sentence him to life without parole. Cruz has confessed to the murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, 2018.