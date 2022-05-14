Vehicle Of Missing Person, Ralph Brown, Located In The Willamette River

Newberg, Ore – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned Friday afternoon, May 13th, that a Vehicle belonging to 77-year old Ralph Brown, former Cornelius Mayor, had been found in the Willamette River in Newberg. Search and Rescue divers with a private company, Adventures With Purpose, located the vehicle, which was fully submerged, some 40 feet deep in the River near Roger’s Landing Boat Ramp.
Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies, Special Investigation Unit detectives, along with Marine Patrol responded to the boat ramp after Adventures With Purpose (AWP) notified them, that they had found the vehicle. According to a News Release, Yamhill County deputies say AWP provided a license plate they pulled off the submerged vehicle. A deputy with Yamhill County confirmed the license plate belonged Ralph Brown’s vehicle that he was believed to be driving when he went missing on May 16th, 2021.
The AWP dive team worked with deputies late into the evening to remove the vehicle from the Willamette River. Investigators then found human remains inside the vehicle. The Yamhill County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identify of the body, believed to be Brown.
The investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story when further details are made available.