Vehicle Of Missing Gresham Woman Found-Search Underway

Mt.Hood, Oregon-An update now in the case of missing 55 year old Diana Bober. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff Twitter account, a search and rescue mission is underway in the Zig Zag area on Mt. Hood after her black 1996 Mazda Miata was spotted Saturday. She was last seen August 29th and her family had reached out to police and the community fearing she may have had a hiking accident. Stay Connected as the search continues and we can hopefully give you some good news.

Original Post:

Gresham, Ore. – Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old woman last seen on Aug. 29. Diana Bober is an avid hiker and family is worried that something may have happened to her while hiking. She is known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood area. Bober has red hair, hazel eyes, is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and 115 pounds. She drives a black 1996 Mazda Miata with Oregon plate 324HPJ.