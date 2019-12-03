Vaping Ban? Yes Or No?

by Rebecca Marshall.
Multnomah County is considering what to do about flavored vaping products. They’ll hold another hearing on the issue today.
Some commissioners want to ban them altogether (nicotine and cannabis), others are concerned about government overstepping. Some residents say don’t punish the retailers and let the consumer decide what to do.
Still, others, say with over 800 people sickened nationwide by vaping products (17 here in Oregon), something needs to be done.
What do you think?
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2019/11/flavored-vaping-and-tobacco-ban-proposal-meets-empassioned-opposition-and-support.html