Vandals Strike Kells Brewery And Neighboring Business

Sep 3, 2019 @ 2:43pm

Portland, Ore. — Sometime in the early morning hours Tuesday, someone vandalized Kells Brewery in Northwest Portland and its next door neighbor, O’Brien & Company architecture firm.

Paint was poured all over the outdoor patio floor, benches and a planter box at Kells’ outdoor patio.

Windows and walls were marked up with graffiti.

Glass was smashed on an exterior light fixture and lightbulbs were pulled out and shattered on the ground.

Portland Police have been notified.

Kells is asking if anyone knows what happened, to please come forward.

