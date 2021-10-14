Vandals Cause More Than $500K In Damage During Downtown Portland Memorial

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fires set, exploding fireworks, graffiti and broken windows on Tuesday night in downtown Portland marked the memorial for Sean Kealiher, a self-proclaimed activist was shot and killed two years ago.
A group of about 100 people splintered off from the Multnomah County Justice Center and damaged at least 35 businesses to the tune of least $500,000 including banks, retail stores, coffee shops and government buildings.
People used fencing to block traffic and lied down in front of police cars and in the street near the Morrison Bridge.
“I’m concerned about the brazen criminal acts that took place downtown last night,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “I want to assure those who were victimized that investigations are underway, and we will do whatever we can to identify and arrest those who were responsible. We ask that anyone with information please reach out to us. Thank you to all the officers who responded to a challenging situation.”
Kealiher, 23, was shot to death in 2019. He was hit by an SUV as he left the Cider Riot bar in Northeast Portland and gunshots were fired at the vehicle. Kealiher was pinned between the vehicle and the wall of a building. No arrests have been made in the case.