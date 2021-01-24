      Weather Alert

Vandalism suspect allegedly threw punches at officers

Jan 24, 2021 @ 2:02pm

On Saturday officers headed to West Burnside and South West 16th Avenue on a report that a man was allegedly smashing car windows.

When officers arrived they say they tried to talk to the man who started walking away.

Police say that when they tried to take him into custody, he allegedly began to throw punches at the officers.

Additional officers were sent in ultimately to help bring 29 year-old Jacey Hoppert, into custody.

According to police officer on location only received minor injuries.

