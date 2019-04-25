Vandalism At Cape Horn Cliffs In The Gorge
By Pat Boyle
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 9:07 AM

Portland, Or. – The group, Friends of the Gorge is speaking out about graffiti discovered this week on the Cape Horn cliffs in the Columbia Gorge. Friends Executive Director, Kevin Gorman says someone spray painted the cliffs near the water line.  It was discovered by someone who lives in the area and contacted them. Cape Horn is on the Washington side of the river near Washougal.

Gorman says “we can’t allow this act of vandalism to be how people view the Gorge. We have contacted the U.S. Forest Service about the incident and they are currently working on a response plan.” Gorman says they think the damage was done on Earth Day earlier this week.

