Vancouver’s Old Apple Tree Dies At 194
Vancouver, Wash. – The Old Apple Tree in Vancouver has died at 194 years old. Nearby Fort Vancouver is only two years older, which opened in the 1820’s. It’s pretty rare for fruit trees to live hundreds of years old but some varieties can. The city says the tree has been rotting for awhile and it recently shifted, which cut off the cambium layer in between the otter bark and inner wood. The cambium delivers the tree’s nutrients and food from the leaves, to the roots to help it grow. The is not completely gone, its legacy will carry on. Research teams have already taken small limbs from the old tree for new starts, and planted new little apple trees, which are now growing around the old tree.