Vancouver’s Esther Short Park Is Open For Splashing Around

May 21, 2022 @ 12:56pm
Esther Short Park in Vancouver, WA

VANCOUVER – Esther Short Park is open and ready for splashing, fun to cool off on a warm day. The Popular Columbia River water feature in Vancouver’s Waterfront Park opened Saturday. The Splash park offers Residents and visitors a cascading waterfall down a path of boulders, which provide a comfortable place to sit, rest, and play for all ages.
The water is typically turned on daily from dawn to dusk, through the summer months. The water continuously circulates through a treatment system. It is safe to cool off with, but not for drinking.

