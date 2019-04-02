Vancouver Teen Clears Medical Hurdle – Now Needs Your Help To Beat Lupus

Vancouver, WA – You have the power to save a young girl’s life, and this teen from Vancouver could really use your help. Jade Samples goes to Evergreen Green High school. She’s excited about graduating this summer. She’s also really excited about being placed back on the organ transplant waiting list. Jade was diagnosed with Lupus about two years ago and it’s killing her kidneys. She’s in and out of the hospital almost every other day getting dialysis treatments to stay alive. But it could all be fixed with a kidney transplant. Problem is, no one is Jade’s family is a match for her. That’s why Jade and her Mom and hoping someone can help.

When I talked to Jade and her Mom Angie this morning, they were in the hospital and about to go in for another procedure. You may remember we talked with Jade about a year ago.

The average wait for a kidney transplant is about 5 years, and every day 20 Americans die while waiting for organs. April is national donate life month and here’s one way you can. If you can’t spare a kidney, you can also donate to help cover Jade’s medical costs.

Vancouver, Washington — With the cost of a life-saving transplant often exceeding $800,000, most transplant families are unable to shoulder that financial burden. The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. In Vancouver, volunteers are raising funds for COTA in honor of transplant patients like local teenager, Jade Samples.

Jade is the daughter of Angie Bolster. Born in 2001, Jade was diagnosed with Lupus Nephritis. The transplant team at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon, has recommended a life-saving kidney transplant. Vancouver volunteers are raising $75,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Additional volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Kathy Edwards at 360.852.5032 or ourjadesjourney@gmail.com. Media representatives should contact the Public Relations Coordinator Alyse Collins at 360.798.3153 or ayconthego@gmail.com for more information about the family or the COTA community fundraising effort.

COTA helps transplant families avoid financial devastation. Transplant procedure costs range from $100,000 to more than $800,000. Once the transplant is complete, families face significant transplant-related expenses, including medication; transportation to and from the transplant center; lodging; and expenses while parents are out of work and often living with the hospitalized child far from home. These out-of-pocket expenses add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually for transplant families with lifetime totals often exceeding $1,000,000. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Jade’s family has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. The organization’s priority is to assure that no child or young adult is denied a transplant or excluded from a transplant waiting list due to lack of funds. One hundred percent of all funds raised in honor of patients assist with transplant-related expenses for a patient’s lifetime.

Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Jade S” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at www.COTAforJadeS.com .

