Vancouver Schools Presents Teacher Compensation Proposal

Vancouver, Washington- As of 8:07 this morning, after negotiating for approximately 22 consecutive hours, Vancouver Public Schools presented a new salary proposal to the Vancouver Education Association bargaining team in response to VEA’s request to focus compensation improvements in the first year of the contract.

In a press release sent from the Vancouver School District the proposal follows:

VEA members would receive a total compensation increase of 13.6 percent from 2017-18 to 2018-19. Over the next three years, VEA members would receive a total compensation increase of 18.1 percent. Teachers at the top of the salary schedule could earn more than $95,000 this school year.

According to the Washington State Legislative Evaluation and Accountability Program Committee, using data provided by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, the median total teacher salary in VPS increased from $61,046 to $80,324 between 2011-12 and 2016-17 (most current audited statewide data available), an increase of $19,278 or 32% in five years. The state median change during that same period was $15,948, or 24%.

VPS gains $52.4 million in net new discretionary McCleary funding over the next three years. Today’s proposal presented to VEA would cost the district $61.5 million over the next three years, a $3.8 million increase from the district’s last publicly released proposal. Budget-cutting and further spending of the district’s financial reserve, or ending fund balance, would be necessary to pay for the $9.1 million shortfall.

Every single net new discretionary McCleary dollar, and more, would be invested into teacher compensation. Non-discretionary McCleary money is designated for specific purposes or pass-through funds.

VPS also must conclude bargaining with the Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals (secretaries, paraprofessionals, clerks) this year. Next year, VPS must negotiate a new contract with Service Employees International Union (bus drivers, mechanics, trades, maintenance, grounds, custodian, nutrition services, security.)

The VPS board of directors and leadership team are committed to providing teachers and other district employees with fair and competitive wages in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner.

VPS and VEA bargaining teams will reconvene with the state mediator on Sunday.

Visit the district website (vansd.org/contract-negotiations/) for additional information and regular updates.