Vancouver School District Closes COVID-19 Testing Site Due To Staffing Shortage

Jan 25, 2022 @ 10:56am
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver School District’s COVID-19 testing site at the Jim Parsley Community Center closed Tuesday due to a staffing shortage.

The district tells FM News 101 they hope to re-open next week.  The site is for students and staff only.

“We will resume testing for current students and staff members as soon as possible,” said a district statement.

Due to medical privacy, the district won’t say if any of the staff members have COVID.

Here’s a list of other testing sites around Clark County.

