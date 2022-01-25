Vancouver School District Closes COVID-19 Testing Site Due To Staffing Shortage

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver School District’s COVID-19 testing site at the Jim Parsley Community Center closed Tuesday due to a staffing shortage.
The district tells FM News 101 they hope to re-open next week. The site is for students and staff only.
“We will resume testing for current students and staff members as soon as possible,” said a district statement.
Due to medical privacy, the district won’t say if any of the staff members have COVID.
