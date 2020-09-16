      Breaking News
President Declares ‘Major Disaster’ In Oregon Due To Wildfires

Vancouver Sch. Dist.

Sep 15, 2020 @ 5:05pm

Vancouver Sch. Dist. – Due to unhealthy outdoor air quality, all school facilities will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 16. In-person support and grab-and-go meal service will be canceled. Contact a Family-Community Resource coordinator for help with food or other basic needs. Remote instruction will continue for students. Technical support will be available at 360-313-5400 or [email protected]
It is anticipated the district will return to regular operation with in-person support and grab-and-go meals on Thursday, Sept. 17. More Info Here (For Wed Sep 16th)

