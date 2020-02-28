Vancouver Scales Back Two New Schools
Vancouver, Wa. – Vancouver Schools will go ahead with plans to build two new elementary schools. But it will downgrade their size. The district says costs have gone up and enrollment has gone down since voters approved a bond measure back in 2017.
The school district had considered building just one of the schools. But after holding more than a half dozen public forums, it’s decided to build both schools. They will be for 300 students each, instead of the original plan that called for buildings that could handle 900 students.