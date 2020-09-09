      Weather Alert
Wildfires, Winds Knock Out Power To Tens Of Thousands

Vancouver Public Schools Retires Chieftain Mascot

Sep 9, 2020 @ 3:27pm
File Photo

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors has unanimously voted to stop using the chieftain name and mascot at a high school and an elementary school.

The Columbian reports board members voted Tuesday after last month expressing their desire to end the use of the image of a Native American chief in a feathered headdress.

Local tribal leaders urged the school board to stop using the image, and more than 1,700 people signed a petition opposing its continued use.

The mascot has been controversial for decades and came back into the spotlight recently by renewed national conversations about racial justice.

TAGS
Chieftain Mascot Public Schools Retire Vancouver
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro