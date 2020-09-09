Vancouver Public Schools Retires Chieftain Mascot
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors has unanimously voted to stop using the chieftain name and mascot at a high school and an elementary school.
The Columbian reports board members voted Tuesday after last month expressing their desire to end the use of the image of a Native American chief in a feathered headdress.
Local tribal leaders urged the school board to stop using the image, and more than 1,700 people signed a petition opposing its continued use.
The mascot has been controversial for decades and came back into the spotlight recently by renewed national conversations about racial justice.