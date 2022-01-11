Vancouver Public Schools Implements Mix Of Remote And In-Person Learning

VANCOUVER, Wa. – Vancouver Public Schools says due to a shortage of bus drivers, it will begin a temporary schedule of mixed remote and in-person learning for its middle and high schools.
Here is the schedule from the district:
Jan. 11-14
McLoughlin Middle School
Fort Vancouver High School
(Two-hour late start on Tuesday, Jan. 11 only; the regular bell schedule will be followed at McLoughlin and Fort Vancouver on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.)
Jan. 18-21
Columbia River High School
Skyview High School
Alki Middle School
Jason Lee Middle School
Jefferson Middle School
(Monday, Jan. 17, is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day; no school for students)
Jan. 24-27
Hudson’s Bay High School
Discovery Middle School
Gaiser Middle School
Vancouver School of Arts and Academics*
Vancouver iTech Preparatory*
Vancouver Flex Academy*
(Friday, Jan. 28 is semester break, which is a non-attendance day for all students)
*On in-person days, shuttle buses for Vancouver Flex Academy, Vancouver iTech Preparatory or Vancouver School of Arts and Academics will continue from your neighborhood middle school. Shuttles for other magnet and career-technical education programs will continue from your neighborhood high school.
On remote learning days
VPS schools not listed above will continue in-person learning unless families are notified otherwise.