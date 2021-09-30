Vancouver Police to Start Body Cam Pilot

Vancouver Police are about to start a pilot program of wearing body cameras.
Twenty officers volunteered for the project, in which ten will test the body-worn and in car cameras.
The pilot program will run for sixty days starting in early November. Officers will wear and test the cameras during day and night shifts. Several police vehicles will also be outfitted with dash and rear passenger cameras. The city of Vancouver is giving $3 million toward the program, with another $1.5 million federal dollars coming in.
In early 2019 the Vancouver Police Department began the process of researching and analyzing a department camera program and identified several phases and tasks related to implementation of this program.
In preparation for the full implementation of the program, work has begun to prepare the City of Vancouver Information Technology department and the Vancouver Police Department Records personnel for the new work associated with the camera program.
The camera program webpage and the Be Heard Vancouver pages have additional information on this program.