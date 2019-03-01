Vancouver Police Shoot And Kill Man Near Downtown

Vancouver, Wash. — Vancouver Police shot and killed a man in the area of West 12th and Jefferson streets Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call about 4:43 Thursday afternoon.

9-1-1 callers told dispatchers the man was waving a gun and pointing it at a passerby.

Two Vancouver officers discharged their weapons, shooting and killing the man.

The Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating the officer involved shooting.

Following standard department protocol, the officers are on critical incident leave.