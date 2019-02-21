Vancouver Police Shoot And Kill 16 Year Old With A Knife

Vancouver, Wa. — A Vancouver police officer shot and killed a 16 year old boy who investigators say refused to drop a knife.

Police were called to a disturbance call where a man and woman were said to be fighting. Police say when they arrived the found two men fighting. One of those men turned out to be the 16 year old boy.

Investiagors say he was ordered to drop the knife and did not follow those commands. At some point during this altercation, an officer shot the boy.

That officer is on leave during the investigation.