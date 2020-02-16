      Weather Alert

Vancouver Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying An Assault Suspect

Feb 15, 2020 @ 10:25pm

The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect. Saturday at a youth basketball tournament which was being held in the gymnasium of Hudson’s Bay High School. A patron of the game became disruptive and was asked to leave. The patron responded by punching the victim and fleeing the scene. Numerous witnesses in attendance at the game were questioned and were unable to provide information as to the suspect’s identity. If you have any information regarding the identity of the photographed suspect please contact the Vancouver Police.

