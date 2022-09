Courtesy: MGN

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Police in Vancouver are searching for a shooting suspect.

Officers were called to Hazel Dell Avenue around 6:30 Sunday night and found a man shot in the chest.

Witnesses say two men were in an argument in a car when one of the men got out and shot the other.

Police are now searching for that alleged shooter.

The victim is in the hospital.

His condition isn’t known.