Vancouver Police investigating fatal shooting incident involving Newspaper Delivery Driver
Courtesy: MGN
Early Saturday morning, Vancouver police were called out to the 700 block of Waterfront Way on a shooting report.
Police say that a newspaper delivery driver saw an unknown man sitting in his Vehicle after leaving the car to make a delivery.
Police say that at some point the driver who has a concealed pistol license, allegedly shot the person inside the vehicle.
The person who was shot was killed in the incident.
Police say at this time, they don’t know what led to the shooting.