Vancouver Police Investigate Three Drive-By Shootings In Three Nights

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are investigating three drive-by shootings in the past three nights.
Officers found dozens of bullet casings in the street on Simpson Avenue near Fourth Plain Blvd. around 8:30 on Wednesday night. Dozens of bullets were fired, hitting a residence and two cars. Nobody was wounded.
Two other shootings happened after 10:00 Monday night within 20 minutes and two and a half miles of each other. A man was found wounded in a parking lot on East 5th Street near Columbia View Drive and died at the hospital. Another man in a vehicle was shot in a parking lot on East 18th Street near Brandt Road. He’s in critical condition.
Investigators are looking into if any of these shootings are connected.