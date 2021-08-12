      Weather Alert
Vancouver Police Investigate Three Drive-By Shootings In Three Nights

Aug 12, 2021 @ 10:22am

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are investigating three drive-by shootings in the past three nights.

Officers found dozens of bullet casings in the street on Simpson Avenue near Fourth Plain Blvd. around 8:30 on Wednesday night.  Dozens of bullets were fired, hitting a residence and two cars.  Nobody was wounded.

Two other shootings happened after 10:00 Monday night within 20 minutes and two and a half miles of each other.  A man was found wounded in a parking lot on East 5th Street near Columbia View Drive and died at the hospital.  Another man in a vehicle was shot in a parking lot on East 18th Street near Brandt Road.  He’s in critical condition.

Investigators are looking into if any of these shootings are connected.

