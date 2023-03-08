Vancouver Police Investigate Robbery

Vancouver, Wash. – Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a female believed to be associated with a recent robbery that occurred at Plato’s Closet on March 7, 2023.

According to reports, the female suspect was seen leaving the scene in a grey SUV. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect in the hope that someone may recognize her.

Anyone with information on the identity of the female suspect, or who may have any information related to this incident, is urged to contact Corporal Neil Martin at [email protected] or (360) 487-7423. The Vancouver Police Department is currently investigating the case and is seeking any leads that may assist in the identification and apprehension of the suspect.