Vancouver Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

Vancouver, WA — The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a backyard shooting that took place early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:26 am. The shooting happened in the backyard area of a residence in the 6900 block of Carolina Lane.
Several people were in the backyard at the time, when an unidentified individual reportedly walked up and opened fire on the group.
Three males were shot, all sustained non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect description has been released at this time and there have been no arrests.
This is a developing story. No further information has been released at this time.